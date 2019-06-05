Pak military to voluntarily cut defence budget

In an unprecedented voluntary move, has decided to cut the defence budget for the next fiscal year amid an austerity drive launched by the government to solve the cash-strapped nation's economic woes.

Asif Ghafoor, (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- the of the military, in his twitter message on Tuesday said that voluntary cuts in the defence budget for next fiscal year would not be at the cost of defence and security.

"Voluntary cut in defence budget for a year will not be at the cost of defence & security. We shall maintain effective response potential to all threats. Three services will manage impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures. It was important to participate in development of tribal areas & Balochistan," Ghafoor said.

said Tuesday that he was very appreciative of the military's "unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures" especially in light of the country's financial situation.

Khan said he was grateful for the move that came "despite multiple security challenges" that faces.

Khan said that the funds saved will be used for the development of the newly-merged tribal areas as well as in

Science and said this was "not a small step at all".

"Only a strong civilian-military coordination can rescue from the deep problems of Governance and economy," Chaudhry said.

han, after assuming office last year, launched several austerity measures. He moved into a modest three-bed room house of his along with two servants.

On May 28, the Prime Minister's on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had announced that the federal budget will be presented on June 11.

Last month, the government announced that all civil and military institutions would contribute to the austerity-oriented federal budget for 2019-20.

"There will be austerity in the coming budget. We will try to keep government expenditures to the minimum possible level," Prime Minister's on Finance and Economic Affairs Hafeez Shaikh had said.

Pakistan in 2018 was the 20th biggest military spender in the world with an expenditure of USD 11.4 billion, a report published by the Stockholm (Sipri) said in April.

The military spending of 2018 made up for four per cent of Pakistan's (GDP) which is the highest level since 2004, according to the report by the Sweden-based institute.

The top military spender in the world is the United States, which spent USD 649 billion on its forces last year. The US military spending, however, has decreased by 17 per cent over the past decade, the report said.

