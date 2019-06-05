Tripura to provide subsidy on setting up of large industries

The attract investment the government has decided to provide on setting up of large industries in the north-eastern state.

The decision to provide subsidies on capital investment for large industries was approved in the meeting of council of ministers recently, Cabinet Spokesperson and Education told reporters here on Tuesday.

"Our government has fixed its priority to create jobs for the unemployed youth, so we have decided to provide attractive offers for potential investors," Nath said.

According to the new investment promotion policy, the will fully waive State Goods and Service Taxes (SGST) under industrial promotion subsidy, will provide five per cent on interest of and 25 per cent subsidy on incurred during production in their units.

As per the new investment promotion policy the state government would also bear all expenses of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) of workers engaged in the industrial units, will provide 10 per cent subsidy for and 10 per cent subsidy for export promotion.

The also said the government's new industrial policy would focus on inviting investments in hotel business, hospitals and nursing sector, in addition to bamboo based industry, rubber, agriculture, horticulture, and gas based industries.

Nath said "We are optimistic that the revised rules would attract potential investors to and help in building an investment-friendly environment here."



There are eight sanctioned industrial growth centers in the state and the after assuming office in March, 2018, announced to set up four new industrial estates.

Nath said would be the gateway of the North- East with completion of the three major international connectivity projects with - Agartala-Akhaura international rail link in West Tripura, in South Tripura and inland waterways connectivity at Sonamura in district.

