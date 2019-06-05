Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away

Veteran and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who appeared in such as "Baadshah" and "Khiladi", passed away Wednesday morning here. He was 79.

According to the family sources, the died due to old age related health issues.

will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

The was best known for his comic roles in and was awarded a Padma Shri, earlier this year.

On Twitter, condoled Contractor's death, saying he is "saddened" by the veteran actor's demise.

"Padma Shri was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," PM Modi tweeted, while also sharing a photo of his meeting with

called Contractor an actor "par excellence."



"He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri - theatre legend, actor par excellence," she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)