Pak national held at Guj border, appears mentally unsound

-
ALSO READ
WB: 3 people dead, 1 injured in socket bomb explosion
Body of missing BSF jawan recovered from Pak side
Punjab: Pak intruder killed by BSF personnel
BSF personnel spot drone enters from Pak side at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur
Siliguri: BSF seizes cough syrup, cattle worth over Rs 3 lakh
-
A Pakistani national was captured by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrolling the International Border along Kutch district Friday evening, an official said.
He was apprehended near border fence number 1135 and nothing suspicious was found in his possession, a BSF release said.
It said the man appeared mentally unsound and was unable to provide coherent answers.
The BSF identified him as Ramzan (around 48 years),a resident of Shahbelo in Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU