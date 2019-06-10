Pak's former president Zardari arrested in fake bank accounts case

Pakistan's former Ali was arrested on Monday from his residence here in the case by the country's top anti-corruption body, officials said.

A (NAB) team accompanied by police, including female officials, entered the PPP co-chairman's house in F-8 sector here after the rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of and his sister in the case.

However, his sister Faryal was so far not arrested.

The arrest warrants were issued on Sunday by the NAB, the anti-corruption watchdog, which is probing them in the case.

The case pertains to the use of alleged to keep money and transferring it out of

According to the NAB officials, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through

The cases against are part of the investigations being conducted by NAB in pursuance of the Supreme Court's verdict in the money laundering of billions through

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)