Pak to host first-ever conference to boost trade links with African nations

In a first, is all set to host a major conference to promote trade and commercial links with the African nations, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Nearly 300 participants are expected to attend the two-day Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference, which will be held in Kenya's capital Nairobi from Thursday, it said.

The conference is part of Pakistan's 'Engage Africa' initiative, which is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to forge closer political and economic ties with the African continent, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Advisor for Commerce and Investments Abdul Razzak Dawood will address the inaugural session.

"Africa's increasing integration and growth momentum together with Pakistan's potential as a connectivity hub have opened multiple avenues for a win-win collaboration.

"The conference will provide a platform for G2G (government-to-government) and B2B (business-to-business) interaction. It will be an important opportunity for Pakistani and African businesses to interface, identify the areas for enhanced engagement and develop proposals for customised economic collaboration," the Foreign Office said.