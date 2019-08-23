JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Imran Khan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session next month: Report
Business Standard

Pakistan writes to UNHCR again on India scrapping special status of J&K

The Pakistan Foreign Office said the letter was sent by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions in Srinagar, after Centre abrogated Article 370. (Photo:PTI)
Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions in Srinagar, after India abrogated Article 370. (Photo:PTI)

Pakistan on Friday said it has sent another letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the humanitarian situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said the letter was sent by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The letter highlighted in detail the context and consequences of India scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, it said.

The Foreign Office said the foreign minister's letter is being shared with the UN Security Council and all members of the United Nations.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to remove the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Earlier on August 4, Qureshi had written to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and also held a telephonic conversation with her on August 8 on the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said.
First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU