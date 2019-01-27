Pakistan shells forward posts in Rajouri

Pakistani troops Sunday opened fire at forward posts and villages along the (LoC) in district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a said.

The Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms from across the border in Naushera sector at 1:15 pm, the said.

He said Indian troops guarding the border retaliated effectively and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)