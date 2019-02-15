Pakistani flag burnt in Arunachal

-
ALSO READ
Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protests
142 militants killed in anti-terror ops in 2018: DG CRPF
CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Tral
Terrorists 'shelf life' reduced in Kashmir with over 360 killed in two years: CRPF DG
Movement of convoy of forces in Kashmir valley suspended on Friday
-
Civil society organisations of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday set ablaze a Pakistani flag here to protest the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Kashmir on Thursday that left 42 CRPF personnel dead.
Members of the organisations assembled on NH-415 here, shouted slogans against Pakistan and set fire to the country's flag.
They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soldiers and staged a candle light procession.
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy termed the Pulwama attack as one against the sovereignty of India.
"The Centre should give a befitting reply to Pakistan for its inhuman acts against security personnel of India," Sanjoy added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU