Pakistani flag burnt in Arunachal

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Civil society organisations of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday set ablaze a Pakistani flag here to protest the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Kashmir on Thursday that left 42 CRPF personnel dead.

Members of the organisations assembled on NH-415 here, shouted slogans against Pakistan and set fire to the country's flag.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soldiers and staged a candle light procession.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy termed the Pulwama attack as one against the sovereignty of India.

"The Centre should give a befitting reply to Pakistan for its inhuman acts against security personnel of India," Sanjoy added.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 22:50 IST

