Pakistani flag burnt in Arunachal

organisations of on Friday set ablaze a Pakistani flag here to protest the terrorist attack at Pulwama in on Thursday that left 42 CRPF personnel dead.

Members of the organisations assembled on NH-415 here, shouted slogans against and set fire to the country's flag.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soldiers and staged a candle light procession.

Meanwhile, Congress Committee (APCC) termed the Pulwama attack as one against the sovereignty of

"The Centre should give a befitting reply to for its inhuman acts against security personnel of India," Sanjoy added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)