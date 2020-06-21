Pakistani among four terrorists killed in Kashmir encounters, says report

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in Zoonimar area of Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF, the official said. Representative image.

Four militants, including a Pakistani, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Kulgam districts during the past 24 hours, a police official said on Sunday.

Among the slain militants was Shakoor Farooq Langoo who, according to police records, was involved in the killing of two personnel in Soura area on May 20.

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in Zoonimar area of Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF, the official said. In the gunfight, three militants were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site. “Two of the slain terrorists have been identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo from Barthana in Srinagar and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan in Bijbehara. The identification of the other slain is yet to be ascertained,” he said. The official said the three were affiliated to proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen and Islamic State Jammu and

The official said the Srinagar operation came within 24 hours of the killing of a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant in Kulgam on Saturday. “The killed was identified as Tayab Waleed @ Imran Bhai @ Gazi Baba, a Pakistani affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM,” he said. According to police records, the slain ultra was an “operational commander” of JeM.