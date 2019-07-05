JUST IN
Budget 2019: PAN, Aadhaar interchangeable for filing of IT returns, says FM

Sitharaman said Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said PAN and Aadhaar have been made interchangeable, allowing those who do not have PAN to file income tax returns.

Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.

Sitharaman said with a view to incentivising investment in GIFT City, the government proposes several tax benefits.
