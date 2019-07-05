Budget 2019: PAN, Aadhaar interchangeable for filing of IT returns, says FM

Finance Minister Friday said PAN and have been made interchangeable, allowing those who do not have PAN to file income tax returns.

Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.

Sitharaman said with a view to incentivising investment in GIFT City, the government proposes several tax benefits.