Panneerselvam hails exit polls favouring NDA

Deputy O on Tuesday hailed the exit polls favouring a second term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, saying it indicated a "good verdict" to be given by the voters.

Responding to K Palaniswami's remarks that the exit polls were "imposing of opinions", his deputy said such views were based on the respective individuals' "frame or mind", but did not elaborate.

Palaniswami had on Monday dismissed the exit polls suggesting a bad show by the AIADMK in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election in as "imposing of opinions" and exuded confidence that they would be proved wrong.

Panneerselvam, the AIADMK coordinator, also expressed confidence that the ruling coalition would secure a grand victory in Tamil Nadu, despite the exit polls projecting otherwise.

He was speaking to reporters here before leaving for to attend a dinner for NDA leaders to be hosted by (BJP) on Tuesday evening, where is also expected to be present.

"The exit polls show that all people residing in are going to give a good verdict that the BJP should come back to power," said.

Asked about the same exit polls painting a bleak picture for the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, he said, "The AIADMK alliance will secure a grand victory in all the 38 Lok Sabha seats and the 22 Assembly segments where bypolls were held."



On the AIADMK joining a possible NDA cabinet after the poll results are declared on Thursday, said the matter would be discussed by the party high-command after the electoral outcome was known and that it would take a "good decision".

To a query on former minister and the MLA from Perundurai in Erode, Thoppu ND Venkatachalam, quitting a party post and whether it would be a setback, he said an explanation would be sought from the

resigned as the AIADMK Amma Peravai on Monday, citing "personal reasons".

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, P Thangamani and left for to attend the NDA dinner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)