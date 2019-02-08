Man arrested for duping people on pretext of providing domestic help in Delhi

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly people on the pretext of providing domestic help through his fake placement agency, police said Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Sahani alias Sanjay Mukhiya (32), a resident of Nagar district in and a native of district in Bihar, they said.

Police had recently received a complaint from a man than in August 2016 he had hired a domestic help through an online placement agency and had paid Rs 25,000 as one-time commission to the agent, of Police (Crime) said.

The complainant said that the help came to his residence with Sanjay on August 19, 2016 and disappeared on next day. Sanjay to had switched off his mobile phone and could not be contacted, the said.

During investigation, police received information about the hideouts of Sahani and arrested him from Greater Noida, he said.

According to the police officer, upon Sahani's arrival in in 2003, he came in contact with others who were people by running a fake domestic help agency in Uttam Nagar area.

He later set up a similar fake placement agency 'Kashila Domestic Help Service' by using forged Aadhar and voter ID cards. The accused also got his agency registered on various online advertisement portals, Ranjan said.

After receiving for domestic help, Sahani used to leave the help at victim's house after a fixing monthly salary. He used to take Rs 25,000-30,000 as one-time commission. But later, the help used to flee from victim's house, Ranjan said.

Sahani used to bring women from remote areas in and Others victims are being identified and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Many fake Aadhar cards, voter ID cards, driving licenses, rent agreements, mostly of women, have been seized from the accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)