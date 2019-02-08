JUST IN
Parliamentary board to decide party candidates: HP BJP incharge

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The BJP will not "invite" applications for Lok Sabha poll candidates from Himachal Pradesh, leaving its parliamentary board to pick nominees on the basis of their winnability, a party leader said Friday.

Himachal BJP election incharge Tirath Singh Rawat claimed that the BJP would again emerge victorious on all the four Lok Sabha seats in the general elections.

He said the board will decide the candidates and their winnability would be one of the main basis for allocation of tickets.

He said there is no age bar in allocating Lok Sabha tickets.

On whether the BJP will allocate tickets to all the four sitting MPs in Himachal, Rawat said, "The public wants to see Modi as the prime minister and whosoever the party will allocate ticket to, that candidate will win".

Replying to a question regarding beginning of the selection process for candidates by the Congress, Rawat said, "Out party has its own system and our leaders in Delhi know that which party leader will win."

Later in the day, Rawat held meetings with state BJP leaders and directed them to publicise development policies of the Centre and the state.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 19:15 IST

