Parliamentary board to decide party candidates: HP BJP incharge

The BJP will not "invite" applications for poll candidates from Himachal Pradesh, leaving its parliamentary board to pick nominees on the basis of their winnability, a said Friday.

Himachal BJP election incharge Tirath Singh Rawat claimed that the BJP would again emerge victorious on all the four seats in the

He said the board will decide the candidates and their winnability would be one of the main basis for allocation of tickets.

He said there is no age bar in allocating tickets.

On whether the BJP will allocate tickets to all the four sitting MPs in Himachal, Rawat said, "The public wants to see Modi as the and whosoever the party will allocate ticket to, that candidate will win".

Replying to a question regarding beginning of the selection process for candidates by the Congress, Rawat said, "Out party has its own system and our leaders in know that which will win."



Later in the day, Rawat held meetings with state BJP leaders and directed them to publicise development policies of the Centre and the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)