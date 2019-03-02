Rob Ashford to direct Glenn Close's 'Sunset Boulevard' film

The adaptation of Broadway musical "Sunset Boulevard" has landed a

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony-winning has signed on to direct the The project will mark his directorial debut.

The will be fronted by veteran Glenn Close, who has also featured in Broadway play twice in the lead role of Norma Desmond, the addled silent film star aching for a return to fame.

She first played the character in 1994 and picked up a best for portrayal. She also reprised the role in the play's 2017 revival.

will serve as one of the producers on the film adaptation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)