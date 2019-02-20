Parties always unite on issues of national importance: Patel

-
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel Wednesday said political parties always come together on the issues of national importance, even as the general perception among people about the politicians was somewhat negative.
He also said they believed in the BJP's poll slogan 'sabka saath sabka vikas' and want the nation to move ahead.
Speaking at an event organised by Asia Society India Centre, Patel also said while it may seem that the Parliament is in mayhem most of the times, all political parties come together on the issues of national interest.
Patel said young and restless India was not willing to wait, but wanted quick results.
"However, where are the job opportunities? If we create one job opportunity, there are 100 others waiting in line...the cycle goes on...but, we do believe in 'sabka saath sabka vikas' and want the nation to move ahead," the former Union minister said.
He said challenges before the country evoke nationalism and there was a need to demonstrate that the country was united.
"There is a general perception among people that there is constant screaming and shouting in Parliament and nothing much is done. However, every time there has been an issue of national importance, all political parties have come together," he said.
Congress leader Milind Deora, who was also present at the event, said if any political party claims that one person can solve all issues, it was lying.
