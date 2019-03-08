VP Naidu calls for defeating 'destructive forces of hatred'

M Venkaiah on Friday called for defeating the "destructive forces of hatred, the fanatical cries of religious bigotry and the megalomaniac designs of despotic rulers" to ensure peace for promoting the welfare of humankind.

He also said that terrorism has emerged as the "biggest threat" to the world peace and is bearing the impact of this most serious challenge.

made the remarks after receiving an honorary doctorate by the founded by the for his contribution "to the rule of law, democracy and sustainable development in India".

He is the first Indian to receive an honorary doctorate from this varsity.

In his acceptance speech, "called for defeating the destructive forces of hatred, the fanatical cries of religious bigotry and the megalomaniac designs of despotic rulers to ensure peace for promoting the welfare of humankind", said a statement issued by his office.

"The ability to appreciate and celebrate the fascinating diversity in thoughts, languages, cultures and religious beliefs is the foundation for our ability to live together. Peace begins with our search for common bonds that unite us rather than when we look for and accentuate the differences," he said, urging the people to see others as their own kin.

He called for building a larger collective effort to present a world view drawn from all the major faiths to encourage a greater understanding of the essential tenets that promote peace through promotion of inter-faith understanding.

Stating that radicalisation on the basis of religion is gaining ground, Naidu called for combating terrorism with the collective might by breaking its nexus with illicit financial and arms flows.

"India's endeavour towards peaceful development has only too often being derailed by cross border terrorism," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, which is accused of providing safe havens to terrorists who carry out attacks in neighbouring countries.

Referring to inequalities and exclusion as the major causes of conflict derailing peace, Naidu gave on account of the initiatives taken by to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

Stating that peace is synonymous with development, Naidu said that national fervour and international cooperation shall co-exist and force shall be used only to defend and not to attack.

Earlier, Naidu along with offered floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's bust installed in the university campus. is a founding member of the varsity.

