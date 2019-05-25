BJP wins 41 seats in 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

The BJP has won 41 seats in the 60-member Assembly after results of all the constituencies were announced, an said Saturday.

Assembly elections in were held for 57 seats as three BJP candidates were earlier declared elected unopposed.

The (United) won seven seats, the (NPP) five, the four, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one and Independents two.

Counting of votes on Friday for Daporijo, Dumporijo and Raga constituencies in district was delayed, the said.

In the Daporijo seat, the result of which was announced early this morning, BJP candidate won the seat defeating his nearest rival

BJP candidate bagged the Dumporijo seat defeating his nearest JD(U) rival Gumjum Haider while Tarin Dakpe of the won the Raga seat, the said.

Counting of votes on Friday for Daporijo, Dumporijo and Raga constituencies in district was delayed as the counting officials went away from the counting centre without handing over the results for which counting could not be continued as per the guidelines.

However, it started after the polling officials returned and handed over the results, said.

Among the prominent BJP winners are Pema Khandu, who won from the Mukto seat, bordering China, for third time in a row. Deputy won from the Chowkham constituency.

In Miao constituency, state Geology and and BJP nominee Kamlung Mossang beat Chatu Longai of the by 3,856 votes to retain the seat.

The Namsang seat, which witnessed a multi-cornered contest, voted in favour of and BJP nominee Wangki Lowang for the third time in a row.

In the prestigious Tawang seat, BJP candidate trounced veteran Congress by a margin of 3,592 votes.

and BJP candidate tasted defeat at the hands of newcomer Talem Taboh of the JD(U) in Rumgong, Assembly Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, who represented the Kalaktang constituency for two terms, failed to wrest the seat from JD(U) greenhorn Dorjee Wangdi Kharma.

Kumar Waii, who quit the BJP to join the NPP, lost the Bameng assembly seat to newbie Gorduk Pordung of the saffron party.

The Congress won four seats but Congress Committee (APCC) lost to Jummum Ete Deori of the BJP in the Lekang seat.

The of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, Takam Pario of the Congress lost the Palin seat to the BJP's Balo Raja.

