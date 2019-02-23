GVK to buy additional stake in Mumbai airport operator for Rs 1,247 cr

Group on Saturday announced raising its stake in Mumbai airport operator to 64 per cent by acquiring additional shares for nearly Rs 1,247 crore.

Exercising the "Right of First Refusal", Airport Holdings Ltd would purchase 13.5 per cent stake from South Africa's Bidvest.

(MIAL) operates Mumbai aerodrome, which is the second busiest in the country.

Airport Holdings has exercised its 'Right of First Refusal' to increase its stake in MIAL, according to a regulatory filing.

GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, has exercised its right under "Right of First Refusal" to acquire 16,20,00,000 equity shares of Mumbai International Airport Ltd, constituting 13.5 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL, from Bidvest at the rate of Rs 77 per share.

The cost of acquiring additional stake is Rs 1,247.4 crore.

"Upon completion of this acquisition, equity share-holding of the will increase to 64 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL," it added.

In MIAL, a joint venture under public private partnership, state-owned (AAI) has 26 per cent stake, while (ACSA) has 10 per cent.

