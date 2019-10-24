Paswan's nephew Prince Raj wins LS bypoll to retain Samastipur seat for LJP

-
Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party on Thursday retained the Samastipur reserved Lok Sabha seat from where his nephew Prince Raj made a successful debut in the by-election necessitated by the death of his father.
Raj, whose father Ram Chandra Paswan had won the seat in the general elections for a second consecutive term, defeated Ashok Kumar of the Congress by over 1.02 lakh votes.
The debutant polled 3,90,276 votes as against 2,88,186 secured by his Congress rival who had finished second in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.