Maharashtra, Haryana election results a setback for BJP: Kerala CM

The results of the two state Assemblies - Maharashtra and Haryana, that went to polls on Monday, clearly indicate that its a setback for the BJP, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

"The BJP has suffered a setback from its often projected statement of one party rule. This has not happened in Maharashtra and Haryana as the results indicate. to the two states took place a few months after the Lok Sabha polls and it is not according to the BJP's expectations," said Vijayan.

Vijayan was speaking to the media after all the five assembly bypoll results held in Kerala were out. The Left managed to wrest two seats from the Congress.

"The UDF is becoming insignificant as we look into the results which include the Pala assembly seat that we wrested last month from the UDF. In all six seats that went to the polls including Pala, we won three. Looking at it, after three years of our governance, these victories show that people have given their full support to us, as our base has grown. The BJP's divisive tactics has also been rejected outright by the people, giving a clear indication that in Kerala there is no place for communal divide," said Vijayan.

He thanked the voters for giving the LDF a resolute win.