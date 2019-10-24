Rajasthan bypoll: Congress wins Mandawa seat, BJP ally RLP retains Khinwsar

-
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won the assembly bypoll to Mandawa seat while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) retained the Khinwsar constituency.
The BJP and RLP had contested the bypoll to Khinwsar seat in alliance.
The Congress' Rita Chaudhary defeated her nearest rival the BJP's Sushila Sigra in the Mandawa seat in Jhunjhunu by a margin of 33,704 votes. Chaudhary got 59.33 per cent of the total votes polled.
The Khinwsar seat in Nagaur was won by the RLP's Narayan Beniwal, who is the brother of the party convener and MP Hanuman Beniwal.
Narayan Beniwal defeated his nearest rival Congress' Harendra Mirdha, a former minister, by a margin of 4,630 votes.
The bypolls were necessitated after BJP MLA Narendra Kumar from Mandawa and RLP MLA Hanuman Beniwal were elected as Members of Parliament in May this year.