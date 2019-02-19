Patnaik dedicates projects worth over Rs 2,000cr to Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Tuesday inaugurated four industrial units and laid foundation of 14 more plants, giving a major boost to the state's economy, an said.

The projects, worth Rs 2196.30 crore, will create jobs for around 3,500 people, he said.

The CM, who launched the units over a video conference, said, " will become the of the East by 2025. We have devised an action plan to bring more investments to the state and provide employment opportunities to people," said on the occasion.

The is working hard to ensure that "intents get converted into actual investments", said, adding that GO-SWIFT, an single window portal, has received 600 in 14 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, A P Padhi said that a dedicated mechanism of 'industry care' has been launched recently to facilitate and provide "aftercare services" to the industrial units set up in the state.

The e-Suvidha portal, which was till recently handling grievances of industrial units with an investment of more than Rs 50 crore, will now extend it services to the MSMEs, he stated.

Prominent among the projects inaugurated Tuesday was a at Kalinganagar industrial complex in Jajpur, with an investment of Rs 401 crore, another said.

The plant, with 1.50 grinding unit, has potential to create 258 jobs, he said.

Odisha's investor-friendly policies has received positive feedback from investors across the country, the said, adding that the has been able to create an ideal ecosystem for business to flourish in the state.

