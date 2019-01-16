Patnaik writes to Gadkari, seeks early sanction of 30 projects

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote to the Centre seeking early sanction of 30 road project proposals to the tune of Rs 1261.98 crore.
In his letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the chief minister said the proposals, mostly for tribal and backward areas of the state, were submitted to the ministry on December 20, 2018 for approval under Central Road Fund (CRF) Scheme.
Of the 30 projects, 29 are related to widening and maintenance of roads and one proposal pertains to construction of a high-level bridge over river Subarnarekha at Haladipada near West Bengal border, he said.
"Except for one road project in Puri district, which is necessary for the convenience of tourists, all the other projects pass through tribal and backward pockets in 13 districts of the state," Patnaik said in the letter, a copy of which was made available here.
The CM also pointed out that no project has been sanctioned in the last fiscal as well as the current financial year under Central Road Fund for Odisha.
"Keeping in view the importance of the proposals for tribal and backward regions of the state, I would request for favourable consideration and early sanction of these road projects," Patnaik added.
