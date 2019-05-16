JUST IN
PDP worker injured in militant attack dies

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A PDP worker, who was injured in a militant attack last week, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.

Irfan Sheikh and Muzaffar Ahmad, both PDP workers, were shot at by militants in Zainapora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 8.

"Irfan Sheikh, who was shot by militants in the thigh, succumbed to injuries," a police official said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the demise of Irfan Sheikh.

