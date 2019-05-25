YSR Cong wave swamps TDP leaders' kin

Several leaders' scions bit the dust in the in Andhra Pradesh, swamped by the YSR wave.

Beginning with TDP son, Nara Lokesh, the gen-next of the TDP had to eat humble pie, signalling trouble for the 37-year-old outfit.

A few, however, beat the tide and emerged victorious.

Naidus son Lokesh fought his maiden electoral battle from Mangalagiri assembly segment in the capital region Amaravati but lost to sitting YSR MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Incidentally, Lokesh, a member of the AP Legislative Council, chose not to quit his post to contest the assembly election, and has four more years to go.

Lokesh's relative Mathukumilli Bharat lost the Visakhapatnam parliamentary seat by a slender margin of over 4,414 votes.

Lokesh and Bharats father-in-law, film Nandamuri Balakrishna, however, managed to retain his seat.

Kidari Sravan Kumar, an and son of late Kidari Sarveswara Rao, lost from Araku valley.

Sarveswara Rao, who was sitting MLA from the segment, was gunned down by Maoists in September last year following which Sravan Kumar was inducted into the Cabinet as Health and Welfare in November.

As per the Constitution, he should have got elected to the Legislature within six months but the election process overshot that period.

He had to quit the ministers post on May 10 since he could not fulfill the constitutional obligation.

However, the children of former Union K Yerran Naidu emerged victorious.

Yerran Naidus son Rammohan Naidu, contesting his second election, retained the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat by a narrow margin of 6,653 votes.

His sister A Bhavani, in her first contest, romped home by an impressive margin of over 30,000 votes in Rajamahendravaram (City) Assembly constituency.

Deputy K E opted out of the assembly contest to make way for his son in Pattikonda but the latter lost.

Even Murthys nephew K E Pratap lost in Dhone.

Minister preferred to field her son from Raptadu after the party refused to give tickets to both.

He lost his first electoral fight.

P Aditi Vijayalakshmi, former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Rajus daughter, made her electoral debut in their home turf Vizianagaram but failed to succeed.

himself lost in Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.

The TDP denied ticket to sitting Kurnool MLA S V Mohan Reddy, who defected three years ago from YSR Congress, and chose member T G Venkateshs son Bharat, going by 'favourable surveys.'



That didnt help.

Former minister Kimidi stood no chance against YSR Congress' senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana in Cheepurupalli.

Sitting MLAs G S S and (who defected from YSR Congress) fielded their daughters, and Shabana Musarat Khatoon, in Palasa and Vijayawada West segments respectively while another J C Prabhakar Reddy made way for his son in Tadipatri.

The TDP lost these three seats.

Gali Bhanu Prakash and Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, sons of two former ministers Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu and Bojjala Gopala respectively, too ended up as losers in Nagari and Srikalahasti.

Same was the case with who wanted to succeed his father in Pedana.

Sitting J C Diwakar Reddy, who never lost an election, brought in his son but the latter only tasted defeat in Anantapuramu Lok Sabha segment.

Another and film M Murali Mohan made way for his in Rajamahendravaram but success eluded her.

Former Lok Sabha Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogis son contested an election for the first time from Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency that his late father represented earlier.

He was unsuccessful.

