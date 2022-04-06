Peak power demand in Delhi rose to record level of 4,648 MW in March

-
Delhi's peak power demand rose to its highest-ever level of 4,648 MW for the month of March, which was recorded as the warmest in the country in 122 years, the discoms said on Wednesday.
The peak power demand of Delhi in March 2022 was 25 per cent more than that of the corresponding period of last year, they said.
India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heat wave scorching large swathes of the country in the month.
And Delhi was no exception. From a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius at the start of the month, the national capital recorded a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius on March 31.
"The peak power demand of Delhi during March 2022 clocked 4,648 MW on March 31 which is the highest-ever power demand recorded during March in the national capital," the discoms said.
Delhi's peak power demand during March was 3,725 MW in 2021, 3,775 MW in 2020 and 4,016 MW in 2019, they said.
The overall peak demand of Delhi in 2022 is expected to cross 8,000 MW in the summer season. The current all-time high demand is 7,323 MW recorded in 2021, the discoms said.
A BSES spokesperson said the peak demand in the BRPL discom area comprising south and west Delhi is expected to reach around 3,500 MW during the summers of 2022. The peak demand of BYPL is likely to go up to 1,800 MW, he said.
