Parliament's Budget Session likely to adjourn sine die on Thursday

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.
Parliament sources said both -- the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha -- were likely to be adjourned sine die on Thursday.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.
Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.
The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8.
Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.
