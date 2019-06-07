Acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in Delhi govt-run hospitals, Health Min calls meet

hospitals are facing "acute shortage" of anti- vaccine due to a fall in drug supply, prompting the Centre to call a meeting of health officers and hospital incharges Friday, officials said.

The LNJP Hospital, and other city government-run facilities are facing the shortage as the suppliers are unable to replenish the anti- vaccine (ARV).

"The shortage of ARV at city government-run hospitals has led to patients thronging anti- clinics at Centre-run and RML Hospital," a senior health ministry told

The said, a meeting chaired by the of Health Services (DGHS) was convened on Friday to discuss the situation, and the officials were assured all possible help to tackle the crisis.

of LNJP Hospital, the largest health facility under the Delhi government, Dr Kishore Singh, told PTI, "There is an acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccine, and it is because of a fall in supply."



When asked, what could be the possible reasons for rabies patients coming in large number to hospitals, he said, "Number of street dogs seems to have increased."



In the meeting held at the Nirman Bhawan here, officials were directed to procure ARVs from a facility in Hyderabad, one of the suppliers to the central government hospitals here.

"They (Delhi government) have been asked to procure ARVs from Hyederabad-based facility at a rate decided by the Centre, which is Rs 180 per vial. They have some of their tenders under finalisation, which would hopefully ease out the situation.

"The has a requirement of 30,000 vials of ARVs per month, which amounts to nearly one lakh vials in one quarter," the said.

Meanwhle, and have also been asked to ramp up their stock of anti-rabies vaccines, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)