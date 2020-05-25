Pending class 10,12 board exams to be held at 15,000 centres across country

The pending class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted at 15,000 centres across the country instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Monday.

The exams, which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be held from July 1 to July 15.

"The class 10, 12 exams will now be conducted at over 15,000 exam centres across India. Earlier, CBSE was slated to hold exams at only 3,000 centres," Nishank said.

The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing at exam centres and minimise travel for students.

The HRD ministry has already announced that students will appear for exams at schools in which they are enrolled rather than external examination centres. According to home ministry guidelines, there will be no exam centre in COVID-19 containment zones.

