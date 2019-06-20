JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Two cr houses to be built in villages under PMAY in three years: President

Maha to have single window for nod to outdoor film, TV shoots
Business Standard

Pentagon confirms Iran shot down US surveillance drone

AFP  |  Washington 

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Iranian forces shot down a US naval surveillance drone but insisted the aircraft was in international air space, not that of Iran.

The BAMS-D drone was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, a US Central Command spokesman, Navy Captain Bill Urban, said in a statement.

He said it happened at 2335 GMT Wednesday.

"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," he added. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU