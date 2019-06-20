Pentagon confirms Iran shot down US surveillance drone

The confirmed Thursday that Iranian forces shot down a US naval surveillance drone but insisted the aircraft was in international air space, not that of

The BAMS-D drone was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, a spokesman, Navy Captain Bill Urban, said in a statement.

He said it happened at 2335 GMT Wednesday.

"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over are false," he added. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)