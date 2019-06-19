Saudi prince's assets should be targeted for Khashoggi murder: UN expert

JUST IN
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "personal assets" should be targeted with sanctions until there is proof he was not responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN expert said on Wednesday.
 

"In view of the credible evidence into the responsibilities of the Crown Prince for (Khashoggi's) murder, such sanctions ought also to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets abroad, until and unless evidence is provided and corroborated that he carries no responsibilities for this execution," the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard said in a report.
Wed, June 19 2019. 16:40 IST

