People don't want 'mahamilavat' govt, says PM; slams Cong

In a frontal attack on the Congress, on Thursday alleged that those who imposed Emergency, "bullied" the judiciary and insulted the were accusing him of destroying institutions.

The PM also hit back at the over the Rafale issue, which has been repeatedly raised by its Rahul Gandhi, as he alleged that the did not want the Indian to be strong and asked "which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully".

took potshots at attempts to cobble a grand alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP, saying people do not want a "mahamilavat" (highly adulterated) government as they have seen how the NDA government which has a majority can deliver.

" imposed Emergency, but they say is destroying institutions. Congress insults Army, calls the a 'goonda' but they say Modi is destroying institutions," the PM said in a hard-hitting reply to a debate on motion of thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha.

The Congress misused Article 356 to dismiss state governments several times. herself dismissed state governments 50 times, Modi said.

The said in a poll year, leaders have compulsions to make charges but lamented that while slamming Modi and BJP, some people "start attacking India".

He alleged that the opposition's ability to listen to the truth has diminished.

The Congress, he said, questioned the and Electronic Voting Machines but is accusing him of destroying institutions.

"Congress bullies the judiciary but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress calls a bunch of jokers... but Modi is destroying institutions," Modi said.

He also took a dig at the recent opposition rally in Kolkata organised by the Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee.

"People do not want a 'mahamilavat' (adulterated) government of those who assembled in Kolkata," he said.

"A government has to work for the people of India, a government has to be sensitive to the people's aspirations. There is no room for corruption.

"We speak the truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ability to listen to truth has diminished," he said, targeting the opposition.

Modi said the Congress had left the handicapped and in such a case it was not in a position to carry out surgical strikes.

"Congress does not want our to become powerful. I am levelling a serious allegation," the said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said for some BC stands for 'before Congress' and AD for 'after dynasty'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)