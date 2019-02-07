Murder accused deported from the UAE

A 36-year-old man who was wanted in alleged cases by the Police and has a red corner notice against him was deported from the UAE on Thursday, officials said here.

Prabhjot Singh was wanted in two cases of attempt to and in Hoshiarpur,

Cases of attempted murder on August 21, 2017 and of murder on December 6, 2017 were registered against him at station, the officials said.

He was allegedly involved in the killing of one Amrik Singh in Garhdiwala village on December 6.

A red corner notice was issued against the 36-year old Singh on the request of the Police on December 19, 2017.

He was arrested in the UAE with the help of Interpol, the UAE and the CBI, they said.

The CBI, which is the of in India, informed the which sent a team to the UAE.

Singh was deported to Thursday. He landed in Amritsar, the officials said.

