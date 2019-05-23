People of India decided Narendra Modi as PM, I fully respect it: Rahul Gandhi

Conceding defeat, Thursday congratulated and the BJP for their landslide victory in the polls, and said his party will continue to fight the ideological battle with the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, he said the Working Committee will meet soon and decide on whether he should resign as following the electoral debacle.

The could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

"I congratulate Narendra Modiji and BJP for their electoral victory. People of have decided that will be the PM again and I fully respect that," Gandhi said.

"The Congress will continue to fight its ideological battle with BJP unitedly," he added, asking the party workers not be afraid.

Gandhi also congratulated on her victory in Amethi constituency in from where he had won for three consecutive terms since 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)