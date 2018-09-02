Pharma factory owner among 6 arrested in drug haul case

Six people including the owner of a were arrested after a massive haul of drugs was seized from the unit during a raid, police said on Sunday.

Mandip Singh, the factory owner was booked along with his five employees-- Deepak, Chand, Charanjit, Mohinder Singh and Harbhajan Singh under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Located on Phagwara-Banga road, the factory was sealed following the Saturday night raid which was carried out after the police received a tip-off, they said.

Kapurthala Senior of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said as many as 3,66,780 intoxicant tablets and 16.6 kg of intoxicant powder used for making the tablets were seized from the factory, said the SSP.

"The owner could not produce any record of these narcotics," he said.

