Mehul Choksi's properties are money laundering assets: PMLA Authority

A designatedPMLA authority has held that 41 properties worth about Rs 1,210 crore, attached by the (ED) in the name of absconding and his associated firms, are assets and ordered that their attachment should continue.

The central probe agency had provisionally attached15 flats and 17 office premises in Mumbai, a mall in Kolkata, a four-acre farm house in Alibaug and 231 acres of land at locations like Nashik, Nagpur, Panvel in and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu,in February this year under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) in connection with the about USD 2 billion alleged at a Mumbai-based branch of the (PNB).

"Considering the material in the original complaint (by the ED).. I find that immovable properties provisionally attached are all involved in

"I, therefore, hereby confirm the attachment of properties...and order that the said attachment shall continue during investigation for a period not exceeding ninety days or the pendency of proceedings relating to any offence under the PMLA before a court and become final after an order of confiscation is passed by the special court," a recent order issued by Member (Law) of the of the PMLA, Tushar V Shah, said in a recent order.

The Authority is a quasi-judicial body that adjudicates over PMLA attachment of assets made by the ED.

sources said the ED will now move to seize these properties and put up its possession signages at these locations.

The central-probe agency had issued a provisional order for attachment of these assets as part of its criminal probe against Choksi, his company and associated firms and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The attached assets included a170-acre park in Hyderabad's district valued at over Rs 500 crore.

Four flats in Borivali (east) area of the capital and nine others in in Santacruz (east) have also been attached as part of the action.

"The total value of the 41 seized assets controlled by is estimated over Rs 1,210 crore," the ED had said.

and and others are being investigated by the ED and other probe agencies after the came to light early this year, following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank



The and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Choksi and Modi left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

They had denied any wrongdoing.

Choksi is at present based in the nation of and has sought his extradition from that country.

The ED, a central probe agency under the union finance ministry, is investigating if the allegedly defrauded were laundered and proceeds of were subsequently used by the accused to create illegal assets and black money.

