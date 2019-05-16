Vandalisation of Vidyasagar's bust politically motivated: Sachin Pilot

Wednesday condemned the vandalisation of a bust of social reformer Chandra Vidyasagar, saying it is a politically motivated step ahead of elections.

A bust of in a college named after the reformer was vandalised in violence between BJP and TMC workers on Tuesday. The violence broke out during a roadshow of in Kolkata.

"It is a politically motivated move to break the bust of Chandra We condemn such an incident," Pilot said at a rally here.

He exuded confidence that the Congress-led UPA will form the next government.

"The is on its way out. They will be defeated because people of this country are fed up with their misrule. They have not fulfilled a single promise they had made during elections in 2014. They will be defeated in this election," the said.

Asserting that there is a "wave of change" across the country, Pilot said the BJP's "desperate" bid to "polarise" voters by raising emotive issues will not pay any dividend.

