Bodies of 4 missing Indian expats found in Oman

The bodies of four missing Indian expatriates from a family were found in a flooded area in Oman, police said.

On May 18, the family of an Indian worker went on a picnic to Wadi Bani Khalid, about 200 km from Muscat, where they were trapped inside a vehicle due to torrential rains, quoted the Royal Police as saying on Thursday.

The worker managed to leave the vehicle and survived by clutching on to a palm tree.

Other members including the man's parents, wife and three children were reported missing, prompting the Omani authorities to launch a

While the four bodies were found on Thursday, a search is on for the remaining two missing members.

In the past few days, has experienced heavy rains that resulted in blocking several roads and stranding many people.

Authorities have rescued several people who were trapped inside cars in flooded areas.

