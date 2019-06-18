Piramal Foundation, Assam govt ink MoU to improve education

-
The Piramal Foundation has signed an MoU with the Assam government to improve education indicators identified by the NITI Aayog across five aspirational districts in the state, for a period of four years.
The foundation will support the state government and district administrations in leadership and professional development of individuals through multiple channels of intervention, according to the MoU.
The five districts are Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri and Goalpara.
Emphasis will be on two indicators -- 'Learning Outcomes' and 'Transition Rate' -- a Piramal Foundation release said on Tuesday.
"The focus in the coming year would be on improving school performance across districts. We are pleased to partner with Piramal Foundation to make education interventions more robust and concrete," said Preetom Saikia, Assam Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
