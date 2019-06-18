Piramal Foundation, Assam govt ink MoU to improve education

The has signed an MoU with the government to improve indicators identified by the Aayog across five aspirational districts in the state, for a period of four years.

The foundation will support the and district administrations in leadership and professional development of individuals through multiple channels of intervention, according to the MoU.

The five districts are Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri and Goalpara.

Emphasis will be on two indicators -- 'Learning Outcomes' and 'Transition Rate' -- a release said on Tuesday.

"The focus in the coming year would be on improving school performance across districts. We are pleased to with to make interventions more robust and concrete," said Preetom Saikia, and Secretary, Department of Elementary and Secondary

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)