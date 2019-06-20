Plaint against rapper Hard Kaur for post on RSS chief, UP CM

-
A complaint was submitted here Thursday against UK-based rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon aka Hard Kaur for an alleged abusive post against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking platform, police said.
The complaint, in form of a written application, was submitted at the cyber police station in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by one Sandip Ghuge, who claims to be the president of the BJP Chitrapat (Film) Union, an official said.
The complaint alleged Kaur has "insulted and abused" the senior leaders.
It said she had no right to abuse the respected personalities without any reason, proof or any justification, the official said.
The complainant has sought action against the singer for misusing the social media platform to "promote hatred by using abusive language", he said.
Kaur, known for her hit songs like "Glassy" and "Move Your Body", also owns a music label, Future Records.
She has been booked for sedition in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged objectionable remarks against Bhagwat and Adityanath.
