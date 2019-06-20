Rajasthan: Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughters

A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and two minor daughters in Rajasthan's due to financial crisis, police said Thursday.

On late Wednesday night, Prabhu Bheel allegedly killed his wife (25) and three-year-old daughter with a sword and strangled his one-and-a-half-year old daughter He then hanged himself at his home in Isra village, Saroopganj Police Station in-charge Shivraj Singh said.

The man was not employed for the last several months because of his ill health and the family was facing an extreme financial crunch, Singh said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem and the last rites were performed on Thursday, he said.

