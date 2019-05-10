Plan to bring 'Singham', 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi' in one film: Ajay Devgn

is working on bringing together his popular cop dramas -- "Singham", "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi" --in one film, says

Devgn played the lead role in 2011 "Singham" and its sequel in 2014. Ranveer Singh featured in "Simmba" and now is set to feature in "Sooryavanshi". Both Devgn and Akshay had a cameo in "Simmba".

"There is a plan to make a cop universe film with 'Singham', 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'. That will be an altogether different film. We are building it up. We need to get a right script and we are working towards it. 'Singham' and 'Simmba' have become 'desi' superheroes and now 'Sooryavanshi'. Getting all three is a great idea," Devgn said in an interview here.

The 50-year-old will also have a cameo in "Sooryavanshi".

"Yes I have a cameo in it," he said.

Devgn, who is also set to appear alongside in Luv Ranjan's film, which is set to release during next year and will clash with Aamir's "Lal Singh Chadda".

Talking about the clash between his and Aamir's film, Devgn said, "We don't know what is happening about the clash, that Luv will decide. I heard the same day 'Avatar' is releasing in that case we both will have to run away. 'Avatar' is big."



Devgn will next be seen in "De De Pyaar De", which is slated to hit the screens on May 17.

