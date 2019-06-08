PM Modi arrives in Maldives on 1st foreign visit after re-election

Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
Modi was received at Male airport by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.
The visit is aimed at further cementing ties with the Indian Ocean archipelago.
Prime Minister Modi will be conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit.
"The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Shahid said on Twitter ahead of his visit.
Prime Minister Modi Friday said his visit to the Maldives reflects the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
Modi said India considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture.
The prime minister visited the Maldives in November to attend President Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in ceremony.
