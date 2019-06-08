PM Modi arrives in Maldives on 1st foreign visit after re-election

Modi arrived in the on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister, reflecting the importance attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Modi was received at by

The visit is aimed at further cementing ties with the archipelago.

Modi will be conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit.

"The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Shahid said on ahead of his visit.

said his visit to the reflects the importance attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Modi said considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture.

The visited the in November to attend Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)