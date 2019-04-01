JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Reply to EC affidavit on VVPAT slips within a week: SC to Oppn leaders
Business Standard

PM Modi lauds Isro for 'historic leap' on successful launch of Emisat

India's Emisat satellite and 28 foreign nano satellites were Monday successfully launched on board Isro's PSLV

Press Trust of India  |  Wardha 

narendra modi
PSLV-C45, injected the 436 kg Emisat, aimed at electromagnetic measurement, and 28 co-passenger satellites belonging to Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and the US, into their designated orbits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday lauded Isro scientists for the successful launch of Emisat satellite.

The launch is a historic leap for Isro, Modi said, addressing a poll rally here.

India's Emisat satellite and 28 foreign nano satellites were Monday successfully launched on board Isro's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The rocket, PSLV-C45, injected the 436 kg Emisat, aimed at electromagnetic measurement, and 28 co-passenger satellites belonging to Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and the US, into their designated orbits, Isro said.
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU