PM Modi lauds Isro for 'historic leap' on successful launch of Emisat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday lauded Isro scientists for the successful launch of Emisat satellite.
The launch is a historic leap for Isro, Modi said, addressing a poll rally here.
India's Emisat satellite and 28 foreign nano satellites were Monday successfully launched on board Isro's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The rocket, PSLV-C45, injected the 436 kg Emisat, aimed at electromagnetic measurement, and 28 co-passenger satellites belonging to Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and the US, into their designated orbits, Isro said.
