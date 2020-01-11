JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CAA grants citizenship, does not take it away from anyone: Amit Shah
Business Standard

Why is govt silent on Pak's barbarism, asks Cong after army porters killed

"When will Pakistan's cowardly acts be given a befitting reply? 10 heads for 1 when?" Surjewala said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala | Photo: @ANI

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Modi government over the killing of two Army porters in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district by the Pakistan Army, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent on the barbarism of that country.

Referring to reports that Pakistan, in a BAT (Border Action Team) attack in Pooch, killed two Army porters and decapitated one, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why is the Modi government "silent" on Pakistan's barbarism.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

Pakistani soldiers beheaded a porter while the prime minister and the Defence Minister are "silent", Surjewala said also questioning media's silence on the issue.

"Is the news of martyrdom run taking into account the government in power?" he said.

"When will Pakistan's cowardly acts be given a befitting reply? 10 heads for 1 when? Surjewala said.
First Published: Sat, January 11 2020. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU