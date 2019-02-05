PM Modi may lay foundation stone for Patna Metro: Minister

The foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail project may be laid down here next week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a minister of the Nitish Kumar government said on Tuesday.
Bihar Urban Development minister, Suresh Sharma said there was an in-principle agreement to get the foundation stone laid here by Modi at the NDAs rally on March 3.
"I had this idea in mind which I shared with the Chief Minister on Monday. He also heartily agreed. I have asked Principal Secretary Chaitanya Prasad to complete the necessary formalities so that a proposal to this effect is cleared by the cabinet", Sharma, a senior BJP leader told reporters.
"We are hopeful that foundation stone for Patna Metro Rail will be laid by the Prime Minister when he arrives here next month to address the rally", he added.
The Detailed Project Report for Patna Metro Rail was cleared by the state cabinet in October last year.
Respective state unit chiefs of the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP the three constituents of the NDA in Bihar had recently announced that top leaders of the coalition will be attending the rally which would be a veritable show of strength before Lok Sabha polls are announced.
The rally would also be the first political event in Bihar where Modi and Kumar would be sharing the stage.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU