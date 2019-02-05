PM Modi may lay foundation stone for Patna Metro: Minister

The foundation stone for the Metro Rail project may be laid down here next week by Prime Modi, a of the Kumar government said on Tuesday.

Urban Development minister, said there was an in-principle agreement to get the foundation stone laid here by Modi at the NDAs rally on March 3.

"I had this idea in mind which I shared with the Chief on Monday. He also heartily agreed. I have asked to complete the necessary formalities so that a proposal to this effect is cleared by the cabinet", Sharma, a told reporters.

"We are hopeful that foundation stone for Metro Rail will be laid by the when he arrives here next month to address the rally", he added.

The Detailed Project Report for Metro Rail was cleared by the state cabinet in October last year.

Respective state unit chiefs of the JD(U), the BJP and the LJP the three constituents of the NDA in had recently announced that top leaders of the coalition will be attending the rally which would be a veritable show of strength before polls are announced.

The rally would also be the first political event in where Modi and Kumar would be sharing the stage.

