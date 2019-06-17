Industry body (PMAI) has asked the government to increase export duty on ore with more than 58 per cent content by 20 per cent.

In a letter to the (PMO), PMAI has asked "for an an increase in export duty on ore of +58 plus Fe content from current 30 per cent to 50 per cent."



Export of 58 per cent plus Fe without value addition need to be discouraged, PMAI said adding that use of technology can also help in meeting the shortfall of required grade for making in

Iron ore with less than 62 per cent iron content is used for Iron ore pellets are value-added products of leftover material or low-grade iron ore and are used in

PMAI Manish Kharbanda, in the letter, said has 85 mtpa of pellets and 115 MTPA of beneficiation capacity, bulk of which is idling for want of iron ore at reasonable price.

He said iron ore with less than 62 per cent iron or Fe content can be utilised by pellet makers.

The body said industry required about 157 MT of over 62 per cent grade iron ore to produce 98 MT of in the FY2017 but production of such ore was only 127 MT.

The shortfall of 30 MT was met through blending 5.8 MT of high grade imported ore and beneficiation of below 62 per cent grade iron ore, it added.

At present, India is the second largest of steel in the world, next to only with 134

Whereas present requirement of iron ore is over 200 mtpa, it will go up to 480 mtpa by year 2030, when the country has plans to produce 300 mtpa of steel.

The PMAI said it fears that if export continues and encouraged further, it could affect the aim of producing 300 MT steel by 2030.

