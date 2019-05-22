NMDC iron ore output jumps 20 pc to 2.90 MT

Wednesday said its output rose over 20 per cent to 2.90 million tonne (MT) in April.

The company produced 2.21 MT from its mines in Chhattisgarh, while its production from mines stood at 0.69 MT, said in a filing to the BSE.

NMDC's output had stood at 2.41 MT during the corresponding month in 2018.

The company sold 2.70 MT of -- 2.18 MT from and 0.52 MT from -- during April 2019, said.

Sales in April 2018 had stood at 2.22 MT.

Production and sales figures of iron ore are provisional, NMDC added.

According to its website, NMDC is the country's single largest iron ore producer, currently producing about 35 million tonne of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines.

Besides iron ore, NMDC is also involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals such as copper, lime stone and gypsum.

