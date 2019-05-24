Chhattisgarh: BJP move to drop all sitting MPs pays off

The BJPs strategy to replace all its 10 sitting MPs in to counter local anti-incumbency has paid rich dividends for the party with eight of the new candidates romping home.

In all, the saffron outfit has won nine of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the managed to bag just two.

The BJP snatched one seat (Durg) from the Congress, but lost two seats to the ruling party.

According to BJP sources, after facing a severe drubbing at the hands of the in the 2018 assembly elections, the party was apparently in a dilemma over selection of candidates for the

The BJP central leadership's decision to drop all the 10 sitting MPs had sent shockwaves among state leaders. Initially, several sitting MPs approached the partys central leadership with a request to field them again, they said.

But later they unanimously decided to respect the decision of the central leadership and resolved to work for victory of candidates selected by the party, the sources said.

"It was a crucial decision taken on the basis of winnability factor which has now yielded results in favour of the party.

"There was no dissent among the sitting MPs who were denied ticket and all of them worked together for selected candidates in their respective areas, Vikram Usendi told

"Apart from that, the development works done by Prime Minister and his popular image also helped BJP nominees emerge victorious," he added.

The party gave tickets to fresh faces with low profile image in eight seats and it won all of them. These seats are Raipur, Bilaspur, Surguja, Rajnandgaon, Janjgir-Champa, Mahasamund, Kanker and

In Raipur, the BJP denied ticket to its prominent Kurmi Instead, it fielded its state Sunil Soni, who defeated and

Similarly, in another prestigious seat Rajnandgaon, where sitting Abhishek Singh, the son of former chief minister Raman Singh, was dropped, BJPs Santosh Pandey defeated Congress nominee Bholaram Sahu.

In Raiagrh too, the BJP dropped its strongman and and insead pinned its hopes on a woman candidate,

did not disappointment her party as she defeated Congress Laljeet Singh Rathiya, the MLA from Dharamjaigarh in district.

Another prominent leader who was denied ticket was Vikram Usendi, the state BJP president, from Kanker.

In Kanker, the BJP nominated Mohan Mandavi, who trounced Congress

(Mahasamund), Arun Sao (Bilaspur), (Surguja) and Gujharam Ajgalley (Janjgir-Champa) were other new candidates of the BJP who posted victories.

The BJPs two new faces who lost election are (Korba) and (Bastar).

In 2014, the Congress had won only the Durg seat in the state.

This time, BJPs bagged Durg by a whopping margin of 3,91,978 votes against Congress's Pratima Chandrakar.

However, political analysts believe that "Modi factor" worked more effectively in favour of the saffron party than any other strategy.

"Any candidate from the BJP would have secured victory riding the Modi wave.

"Although, the BJP succeeded in beating local anti- incumbency in the polls by replacing sitting MPs, the credit for the party winning nine seats purely goes to Modi," said Ashok Tomar, a Raipur-based

